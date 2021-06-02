Lightfoot joins civic leaders for groundbreaking of AIDS Garden Chicago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined civic leaders Wednesday morning to launch Pride Month with the groundbreaking of AIDS Garden Chicago.

Ald. Tom Tunney, Congressman Mike Quigley, along with members of the LGBTQ community joined the mayor to officially break the ground on the long-awaited AIDS Garden.

According to a press release, it is the city’s first public park to memorialize the early days of Chicago’s HIV epidemic, and to honor those who continue to fight against the disease today.

The 2.5 acre park is situated at the original location of the historic Belmont Rocks. It will include unique areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.

AIDS Garden is expected to open in the fall.