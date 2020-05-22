Chicago to cautiously reopen in early June amid coronavirus pandemic, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that Chicago will begin Phase 3 of reopening in early June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor did not provide an exact date during her Friday afternoon press conference, but said officials are monitoring the data daily.

“I know have not having exact days is frustrating but we have to be smart and careful,” she said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced earlier this week that the state can begin Phase 3 of his Restore Illinois plan on May 29.

