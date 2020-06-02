Chicago to begin coronavirus reopening plan Wednesday despite unrest, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago will still advance to the next phase of its coronavirus reopening plan despite ongoing unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday: “We will open tomorrow.” You can watch this ongoing news conference live in the player above.

“Everywhere I went, I asked … Should we open? Or should we delay?” Lightfoot said. “And to universal acclaim, emphatically what I heard from people was, ‘Mayor, we have to step forward. We have to open.’”

So starting Wednesday, the city will transition to “Phase 3″ of its reopening. Under “Phase 3,” a wide range of businesses can open their doors with capacity restrictions and other preventative measures in place. This includes office-based jobs, hotels, childcare facilities and in-home daycares. Here’s more about Phase 3 of Chicago’s reopening plan.

Chicagos “Open Streets” initiative will also continue as planned, Lightfoot said.

Unrest in Chicago and its suburbs that ignited over the weekend and has spilled into this week. For the latest updates on protests, street closures and more, follow WGN’s live blog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.