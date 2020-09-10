Chicago to announce plan to start replacing lead water pipes

CHICAGO — A long awaited plan to replace lead water pipes in the city is expected Thursday morning.

City officials have said Chicago’s water is safe to drink, but lead pipes have been linked to health problems.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will lay out her long and costly plan to replace the pipes. According to the Chicago Tribune, the initial work will include replacing only 750 of the roughly 400,000 lead service lines.

$19 million will be earmarked for next year and will be spent in low income neighborhoods. The money will be coming from federal grants and low interest loans.

The Tribune, which was granted access to the plan before the announcement, is reporting the city will then coordinate which blocks will come next as new water main lines are installed — which will hopefully make the work more cost effective.

Chicago has some of the most lead service lines in the country, largely because the city plumbing code required the use of lead pipes to connect single family homes and two-flats until 1986.

City officials have long said the water is safe to drink because of chemicals added to the water system, that coat the pipes. But if the pipes are disturbed by road work, or not used for a long time, researchers found lead particles — that can cause brain damage — can get into the drinking water.

The first phase of replacement work is set to begin next spring.