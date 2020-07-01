Chicago ticket enforcement resumes Wednesday

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago’s pause on issuing tickets for vehicle violations ends Wednesday.

Ticketing was temporarily halted during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Starting Wednesday, the city will enforce street sweeping violations. Car booting resumes on July 6.

On July 16, the city will again issue tickets for expired city stickers and residential parking permits.

Expired vehicle registration enforcement begins in October.

Anyone who needs help paying debt can go to chicago.gov/newstartchicago

Ticketing resumes today for street sweeping violations, after being paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zUEPmA4viy — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 1, 2020