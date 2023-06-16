CHICAGO — Hundreds of Chicago’s teenagers gathered Friday to find ways to give other teens opportunities and get them involved in activities.

The 225 teens who were part of the summer kickoff event represent 15 regions that make up the city.

They are paid positions and part of their job is to find ways for other youth to get involved through 11 events they call summer kickbacks.

The teens are employed through community-based organizations.

At Friday’s graduation, they planned out and discussed what they wanted their summer to look like and mapped out ways to get other youths involved.

They are encouraged to think outside of the box with no idea being too small or too big.

The top requirements are the events have to be free and easily accessible.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño delivered opening remarks.

Johnson has been a vocal supporter of opportunities for the city’s youth and summer jobs.

“All of you in this room are a reflection,” Johnson said. “You are what I refer to as the soil of Chicago. You are the Chicago of today.”

Once the events are finalized, they will be pushed out across the city’s website and social media platforms.