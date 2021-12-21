Chicago teen puts gift wrappings skills to use for stray rescue donations

CHICAGO — A Chicago teen girl is putting her gift wrapping skills to work this holiday season — all for a good cause to help rescue dogs.

Keira Lawrence, 14, knew she wanted to do something special for her community during winter break. So Tuesday, the eighth grader set up at a Wintrust Bank branch, located in the 6300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, offering gift wrapping services to anyone who needed it.

“So people will be bringing in their presents from home and we’re going to wrap them for them,” Lawrence said.

Following the nice wrap job, Lawrence requested a donation for the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.

The funds collected will help out rescue dogs in the area who need medical attention before they are reunited with their owners or adopted.

Supporting the foundation was an easy choice for Lawrence.

“I really love animals and this is the time of year where you can do stuff for other people,” she said. “Makes me feel good to know that I am helping others.”

Lawrence will be back at Wintrust Bank on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.