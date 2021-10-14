Chicago Teachers Union encouraging members to get vaccinated ahead of Friday deadline

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union is offering vaccinations to its members and others ahead of Friday’s deadline set by the mayor to get vaccinated or submit to weekly Covid-19 testing.



The union’s position is in contrast to the one being taken by the Fraternal Order of Police which opposes the Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s mandate.

CTU is pushing to have not only its members vaccinated but any city employee is welcome to come to the union headquarters for a shot, too.

CTU said almost 90% of its members are vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CTU has been pushing for a CPS administered vaccine program.

The union said it believes the fastest way out of the pandemic is to get vaccinated.

A deadline was set for Friday for city employees to get vaccinated but that has changed so now city employees will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not submit proof of vaccination or agree to weekly testing.

CTU president Jesse Sharkey said he is not in lockstep with the police union and their ongoing fight with Mayor Lightfoot.

“This is a clear and present danger and we have to treat it as such,” Sharkey said. “I think there is a right wing pandering that I don’t agree with and I don’t think that people who lead groups of public sector employees should be playing with that.

Walk-ins are welcome for vaccines at CTU headquarters but people are encouraged to go online for an appointment.

Vaccines will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well.