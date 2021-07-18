Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention attracts thousands to Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The tattoo business has grown significantly over the past few decades, with tens of thousands of people visiting Rosemont over this weekend to get one of their own.

Tattooing is an art form, with many bringing images and words to life on their bodies. In this event, 1,000 artists attended to show off their talents.

The convention offers much more than tattoos however, with shows and other entertainment throughout the weekend, events that were nowhere to be seen during the first iteration of this convention 23 years ago.

In the years since, tattooing has exploded in popularity, with a special meaning behind each one for those who get inked.

“You get them to commemorate an image, ideas, people and travels,” Troy Timpel, a convention artist said.

If you missed out on the convention this weekend, it will be back in full swing in March.

