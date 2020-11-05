Chicago summer events at risk of cancellation in 2021 amid budget concerns

CHICAGO — As the City of Chicago faces major budgetary issues heading into 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer events such as the ‘Taste of Chicago’ and the ‘Air and Water Show’ are at risk of cancellation due to lack of funding.

The two multi-day events showcase the lakefront to hundreds of thousands each year, costing approximately $9 million to stage. The events ultimately generate approximately $100 million for the Chicago economy.

“It’s going to be a sad summer coming up, no one is going to be out those days, that’s a lot of money for the city,” Chicago resident Stephen Delgado said.

At a virtual city council hearing on the budget, the Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) warned that the festivals could be casualties of the economic crisis ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it is too early to say if the events will be canceled.

“It’s way too premature for us to be able to speculate about what may or may not happen next year. But it’s not like DCASE is sitting on a stack of money and then hoarding it in the hope that better times come,” Lightfoot said.

The Air and Water Show was canceled in 2020, whereas the Taste of Chicago went virtual, allowing vendors to offer a take-out menu and virtual cooking lessons.

Loop resident Andy Wozniak said he understands the constraints of the pandemic on the city’s budget moving forward.

“It’s a tough situation, I understand that the city’s got some major budget issues, and they have to try to find ways to get the budget under balance, but those events are a lot of fun,” Wozniak said.

While large gatherings are out of the question for now, many residents hope the threat of the virus will be controlled and the economy will rebound to allow the events to go on in 2021.