CHICAGO — A new lease on life – and a new look – for two Chicago men recently released from prison.

James Soto and David Ayala were welcomed into the Project Gentlemen Image and Grooming studio in Chicago on Tuesday, where they were outfitted with new clothes, shoes, grooming products, and more.

The two cousins were wrongly imprisoned for 42 years for a McKinley Park double murder — the longest-serving wrongful conviction in Illinois history.

Ayala was 18 at the time of the arrest. Soto was 20.

Following their overturned convictions earlier this month, Tuesday’s treatment aims to help the men with a look and step toward their futures.

“During my time in incarceration, I learned the value of work,” Ayala told reporters. “I like getting an honest paycheck because I earned that paycheck.”

Soto said he plans to become a lawyer.

“Being a lawyer, I’m going to be wearing plenty of suits. So getting started right now is a good way to acclimate myself to that,” he said.

Recently exonerated James Soto gets outfitted with new clothes at the Project Gentlemen Image and Grooming studio on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Recently exonerated David Ayala gets outfitted with new clothes at the Project Gentlemen Image and Grooming studio on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

The group behind Tuesday’s makeover was ‘I Am Gentleman, Inc.,’ whose mission is to engage, enrich, and empower young men for successful careers, healthy lifestyles, marketable skills, and well-balanced relationships, according to their website.