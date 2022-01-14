Chicago students walkout, voice Covid and in-person learning concerns

CHICAGO — Students at multiple Chicago Public Schools walked out of class Friday in protest of the decision to return to in-person learning.

Students at Solorio Academy High School in Gage Park, and students at other schools across the city walked out at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The event was organized by the Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, known as Chi-Rads.

More than a thousand Chicago students converging on Chicago Public School headquarters, raising their voices in protest. Many unhappy that remote learning was not an option with high Omicron infection rates. LIVE WGN Evening News at 4pm ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/TrlicvbZcq — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) January 14, 2022

The walkout comes after an agreement by Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to return to in-person learning and increase safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Students from high schools across the city converged on the Loop with a message for CPS administrators and city hall.

Students who participated in the walkout demanded to have input when it comes to major decisions regarding schooling, like whether or not to offer remote learning.

Students described spacing issues at lunch tables, and in the hallways and library.

CPS issued a statement that said, “ CPS allows for students to participate in planned civic actions, including student lead walkouts or protest. School administrators will review the students concerns and work with the district to address them.”