Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker struck and killed by salt truck

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 25-year veteran of the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation was struck and killed by a salt truck in an accident Thursday night in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood, according to the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation.

A statement from Chicago’s DSS said an accident took place at a city salt pile in the 100 block of West 53rd Street Thursday night.

57-year-old Yulelander Seals was struck by a salt truck and sustained multiple serious injuries. Seals succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident and was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m. Thursday night.

Chicago’s DSS said a full investigation into the incident was under way.