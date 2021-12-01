Chicago street vendors hoping to renovate shared kitchen in Lawndale

CHICAGO — From tamales to tacos, street vendors are a welcomed sight in many Chicago neighborhoods.

One group has been helping dozens of them meet city-imposed food safety standards, but they’ve hit a stumbling block in their attempt to grow.

In Chicago, the shared kitchen concept has been picking up popularity. For the last five years, street vendors have come to the Shared Kitchen Worker’s Cooperative, located in Lawndale, to get advice on working with the city on any foods you may see through your neighborhood.

However, there’s a problem. They must renovate the space and their original estimate shot up $60,000.

The street vendors have started a GoFundMe to help renovate the kitchen.