CHICAGO — Chicago street vendors and city officials held a meeting Tuesday to try and make the licensing requirements easier.

The meeting was held at the Universidad popular. Dozens of community members showed up and organizations, including the BACP and The Street Vendors Association.

During the meeting, tamale, fruit and corn vendors expressed their frustration and how the regulations are hurting them financially when they’re just trying to make an honest living.

One woman said she used to prepare street corn on site when customers would place their order. But city officials said that wasn’t good enough, and she had to pay a fine.

Instead, she said she now has to individually pack the mayonnaise, butter and cheese in bags in advance in a licensed kitchen to meet regulations.

She said it creates obstacles and more expenses for her small business.

Another meeting is planned for two weeks to continue the discussion and come to an agreement.