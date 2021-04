CHICAGO — Street sweeping starts back up again in Chicago Thursday.

You can check for the orange signs posted along the street to tell you when there’s an upcoming sweep — often starting at 9 a.m.

WATCH WHERE YOU PARK!!



STREET SWEEPING starts back up today.



Here's the schedule: https://t.co/zSaB4hRkpq pic.twitter.com/PMH9jyHJuh — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 1, 2021

If you’re parked in the path of a sweeper, you could be fined $60. After three unpaid tickets, a boot will be placed on your vehicle and then it will be towed by the city.

The street sweeping schedules also can be found online at the Department of Streets and Sanitation website.