CHICAGO — More than 160 Chicago State University staff and faculty are on strike Monday after contract talks broke down over the weekend.

Both faculty and some of their students walked the picket line Monday to put more pressure on the administration to agree on a contract, especially when it comes to higher wages.

University Professionals of Illinois union members are demanding higher pay and a more reasonable work load. The union has been bargaining with the university since June.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Chicago State employs some of Illinois’ lowest-paid public university professors.

Chicago State says it’s committed to negotiations, but classes will be held Monday if there’s a strike.