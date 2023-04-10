CHICAGO — The union and Chicago state administration remains at an impasse when it comes to their issues, most notably, a wide gap on faculty pay.

Chicago State and the faculty union met as recently as Saturday trying to come to an agreement.

WGN spoke to a member of the negotiating team. He says what they’re asking for per year over a four-year contract is less than $400 thousand dollars.

“It’s less than the president’s salary, less than a half percent,” Economics Professor Ernest Coupet said.

Chicago State is the first of three universities in Illinois that are having contract negotiation issues with their faculty.

The faculty at Governors State University is expected to become the second state university faculty to go out on strike Tuesday.

Eastern Illinois University in downstate Charleston, is also looking at a possible strike.