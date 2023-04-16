CHICAGO — Faculty and staff members of the Chicago State University chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) suspended their strike Sunday after reaching a tentative agreement with CSU administration.

“We are pleased to report that, after many additional hours of intensive bargaining over the weekend, our union and CSU administration have resolved the issues remaining on the table and reached a tentative four-year agreement,” said CSU UPI President Valerie Goss.

Details of the agreement will not be provided until all members of the union have had the opportunity to review it and a ratification vote is held. If approved, the agreement will take effect immediately.

Union members will return to work on Monday, April 17, with classes resuming.

“Our faculty and staff look forward to being back in our classrooms tomorrow,” Goss said.

The strike began on April 3 and lasted for ten days.