CHICAGO — Coming to a snowy Chicago street near you, Salter Payton could be clearing the way as one of seven newly named city snowplows.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation unveiled the seven winning snowplow names of its inaugural “You Name a Snowplow” contest.

They are:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

Da Plow

Salter Payton

Sears Plower

Sleet Home Chicago

Holy Plow!

Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

The winners were selected by a popularity vote from a list of 50 finalists. Originally, only six names were to be selected, one for each of Chicago’s snow districts, however a near tie for sixth place led to the seventh being added.

Nearly 17,000 responses were received from Chicago residents, which translated to over 80,000 votes for the snowplow names, according to a press release.

The officially named snowplows enjoyed a mini-parade at a Friday event where those who originally submitted the winning names had a photo opportunity with their corresponding snowplow.