For a fun twist on karaoke night, look for a machine that comes with two microphones so you can sing duets with a friend.

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago on Tuesday announced the return of “Chicago Sings Karaoke.”

The citywide contest is an opportunity for amateur singers to show off their karaoke skills for a chance to $5,000.

Set to commence at the Taste of Chicago this September 8-10, the karaoke challenge welcomes contestants 18 and older to perform their favorite tunes across three rounds of competition.

Winners selected in the first round and second round will compete for a chance at perform in Sunday’s finale.

Competition rules state that singers can not perform original songs and songs with profanity will be not allowed.

Locals interested in showing off their vocals for fun are also encouraged to register for Open Karaoke hours.

Interested competitors can register now at chicagosingskaraoke.com.