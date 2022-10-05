CHICAGO — If you like to get up in front of people and participate in karaoke, now’s your chance to win some money.

The city of Chicago has announced a competition called “Chicago Sings Karaoke.” The citywide contest is an opportunity for amateur singers to show off their karaoke skills and become eligible to win $5,000.

For the Wednesday announcement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot replaced her suit jacket with flashier attire, offering a taste of her karaoke skills as the monthlong contest is set to kick off on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Rick Douglas, the owner of Uproar Chicago in Old Town, is excited that his venue is one of the 18 spots across the city hosting round one of the karaoke competition.

“One of our staff members is going to be doing the judging,” Douglas said. “I think the whole point is to crown one person at each venue so that the 18 finalists can go on.”

The competition is only open to amateurs, so no professional singers are allowed. Contestants must live in Chicago and be at least 21 years old.

“There’s a lot of star potential in this city,” Douglas said. “A lot of talent and I like to sing myself, so maybe, you’ll see some of the Uproar team joining the competition as well.”

Sunday is an opportunity for locals to do the same. The top performer will be crowned Chicago’s Karaoke Champion and receive $5,000. Click here for more information and a complete set of rules and participating locations.