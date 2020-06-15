Chicago sets reopening dates for Lakefront Trail, bars

CHICAGO — After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago’s bars and Lakefront Trail are slowly reopening, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced Monday.

Chicago’s bars will reopen Wednesday, which is two weeks from the beginning of phase three and the incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, local officials said.

But bars will look different — here’s what you need to know:

Patrons must be seated at tables that are 6 feet apart, with six people or fewer per table.

Seating is limited to a maximum of two hours.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m. each night. The sale of alcohol for carryout or delivery must end at 9 p.m. each night.

Bars may also reopen outdoor areas, including patios and rooftops, and may apply for an Expanded Outdoor Dining Permit through which they can expand into private property, including parking lots.

The Lakefront Trail will reopen a week from Monday on June 22. Here’s what you need to know.

Walking, running and cycling will be allowed on the 18-mile trail from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Chicagoans must abide by a “keep it moving” strategy, and no other recreational activities will be allowed.

Beaches and parks East of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.

Only about half of the more than 50 access points (street, underpass, bridges) to the lakefront will be open in an effort to monitor crowds.

The Chicago Park District will increase signage along the trail to remind people of the rules, and Social Distancing Ambassadors will be installed along the trail to monitor safety.

Chicago’s swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed, and there will be no use of outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts or athletic fields. Parking lots will also remain closed.

