CHICAGO — More rain is on the way Monday after Chicago saw it’s worst flooding in two years.

Heavy rain Sunday caused high-standing water on area roadways and flooded homes across the city. Some portions recorded up to five inches of rain fall.

Near Montrose Avenue and Pulaski Road, water burst through a pipe — spewing as high as some of the nearby buildings.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shut down for some time and a section of the Eisenhower Expressway was closed for hours.

A few people needed to be rescued from their vehicles after driving into high-standing waters, including one man who attempted to drive through a flooded viaduct.

The National Weather Service called it the most significant flooding in the city in two years.