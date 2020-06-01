Chicago sees most violent weekend of 2020 with 82 shot, 19 fatally

CHICAGO — Chicago saw its most violent weekend of 2020, which also saw protests, riots and looting in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Eighty-two people were shot, 19 fatally — with more than half of the weekend’s victims shot on Sunday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the latest fatal shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street where an 18-year-old girl was shot in the head.

Several hours before, a man was fatally shot and two others were wounded while standing outside with a group in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In another incident, two women were shot while driving in a vehicle in the 500 block of West Pershing.

Last weekend, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with 49 people shot, 10 fatally.

Early Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced that it would be delaying the release of its crime statistics from the month of May “in light of recent activity and to ensure we have the most accurate statistics.”

