Chicago sees dramatic increase in number of sexual assaults

The number of sexual assaults have increased in almost every part of the city, according to data released by Chicago police.

Chicago Police Department data shows 19 of the city’s 22 police districts saw an increase in reports from 2020 to 2021.

In some areas, the numbers doubled.

The highest percentage change in 2020 was in the Jefferson Park neighborhood with numbers up 121%.

That was followed by the Shakespeare District, which includes parts of Wicker Park, Bucktown and Logan Square, where the increase was 103%.

Stephanie Love Patterson is the executive director of the nonprofit Connections for Abused Women and their Children or CAWC.

“We’ve seen a lot of upticks in gender-based violence throughout this entire pandemic,” she said. “Sex assault is much like domestic violence (in that it) is about power and control not about clothes or drinking or who you went out with. It’s about the perpetrator wanting power and control.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, here are some resources

The highest number of complaints though was in the Near North District, which includes River North and parts of downtown. In 2020, 77 sexual assaults were reported there. This year, there were 151.

As of Monday, there were more than 2000 reports of sexual assault citywide so far this year, a total percentage increase of 28%.