Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015

CHICAGO — Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, this Memorial Day weekend turned out to be the most violent the city of Chicago has seen since 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.

From Friday afternoon to midnight Tuesday, a total of 49 people were shot, 10 fatally.

The most recent shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Hamlin near Augusta in Humbolt Park. Police tell WGN that three people, a woman and two men, were shot while standing outside.

Among the other victims, a 15-year-old girl was grazed in the leg while standing at 120th and Wallace early Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the head on Drake and Augusta, also in Humboldt Park.

Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot multiple times at 76th and Exchange after an argument with the driver of an SUV, according to police.

This is the first holiday weekend new Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has been at the helm.

Prior to the weekend starting, Brown outlined his policing strategy, one he hoped would keep the shooting numbers down.

Many activists are speaking out about the violent weekend, including politician Tio Hardiman. He’s been critical of CPD’s policing strategies, saying they’re clearly not working.

Hardiman is expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, to discuss his recommendations.

Supt. Brown will hold a press conference at 11 a.m., and expected to address the Memorial Day weekend gun violence.

