Chicago says residents shouldn’t go to Wisconsin as Utah added, 6 states removed from quarantine order

CHICAGO — Health officials in Chicago added Utah and removed six other states from its emergency order requiring anyone arriving in the city from there to self-quarantine for 14 days Tuesday.

Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order issued in July requires anyone arriving in the city to self-quarantine if they are coming from a state in the U.S. which has a daily COVID-19 case average of more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents.

While Wisconsin technically meets those criteria as of Tuesday, the city said it is not adding the state to the list yet in order to “allow residents enough time to plan,” but said it will be added next week if the number of cases does not decline.

“Chicago residents are strongly advised to not travel to Wisconsin,” the Chicago Department of Public Health said on its website.

The states now included in the Emergency Travel Order are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah.

Anyone found in violation of the order could be subject to fines of $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.

Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas were removed from the list after the number of daily infections dropped below the city’s limit, while Florida was also removed after it was discovered a spike in cases was due to a “data anomaly.”

Kentucky and Louisiana could be removed from the list next, if the number of cases there remains below the limit for another week.

This image provided by the City of Chicago shows the states currently added to the Emergency Travel Order