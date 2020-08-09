Chicago Riverwalk offers things to see, eat and do while adhering to health guidelines

CHICAGO — The Chicago Riverwalk is open and all the old favorites are there following city health guidelines.

The Northman has plenty of seating and serves food and local brews.

Urban Kayaks rents its boats for visitors to paddle up and down the river.

The south side of the Chicago Riverwalk, unlike the north side, is unobstructed. You can walk a mile and a quarter from the lakefront trail to lake street. Plus, there’s also art to see.

The murals are tucked away on the south side of the walk between Michigan and Wabash avenues. It’s in the community marketplace where black and female owned businesses have cafés set up.

That includes batter and berries whose main restaurant is in Lincoln Park and very difficult to get into — the Riverwalk spot is a best kept secret.

There is so much to eat, see and do.