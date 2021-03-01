Chicago restaurants lobby to expand indoor dining capacity to 50%

As COVID-19 lockdowns linger into a second year, wage earners and big businesses alike are still feeling the financial fallout.

While the news on the convention front hasn’t fared too well, Chicago restaurants are lobbying to let more customers in the door, asking state officials to up the current occupancy of 40% to 50%.

“We had to turn people away and it just crushes me as a business owner to say ‘no, I can’t seat you because I’m not allowed to have X number of people,'” said Mary Kay Tuzi, of Twin Anchors Restaurant. “I can’t put another table in here. I can’t serve another customer and so I’m sending them away.

“I’m just watching the dollars walk back out my door because I can seat them.”

The plea comes as the Convention and Tourism Business in the city continues to lose money.

The International Housewares Show and the National Restaurants Show announced they would not be hosting 2021 planned events. Since March of 2020, when the pandemic hit, 161 McCormick Place trade shows have been canceled.

According to the city’s data, both shows were expected to bring in $2 billion in spending. It’s a loss in tax revenue the city had relied upon annually, leaving the mayor and her budget team to trim spending and think of new revenue streams.

Chicagoans have pointed to the stricter speed camera rules that began Monday as a start. The speed cameras began ticketing motorists driving just six miles over the limit costing $35 per offense.

The city denies the initiative is a money maker, however, citing that the program is being done purely for safety reasons.

The loss in revenue is all the more reasons Chicago restaurant owners are pushing for greater capacity, which would help their bottom line and, by extension, the city’s too.



“Restauranteurs have gone above and beyond to exceed the demands of what the mayor has asked,” said Anthony Waller of Catering Out The Box. “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be above 50 percent.”