CHICAGO — More than 300 establishments are participating in Chicago Restaurant Week — which kicked off Friday.

Diners will be able to enjoy deals much longer than just a week though — it runs from Friday though April 10. More than 60 participants are owned by women and minority entrepreneurs.

With around 330 restaurants participating, WGN News’ Jewell Hillery had the chance to try some delicious spots taking part.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Watch her try Kale My Name and Beogard above.

Click here for the full list.