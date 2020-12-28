Chicago restaurant owners upset with Grubhub after old menus posted

CHICAGO – Some Chicago area restaurant owners are upset with Grubhub after getting orders they never intended to fill.

Hailed as one of the top bakeries in the country, Aya Pastry, located in West Town, is used to a steady stream of customers.

But last Wednesday, owner Aya Fukai was confused. Her business does not partner with Grubhub, nor another other food delivery service, yet Grubhub listed her business on their app.

“We are on their platform with a menu that is outdate with items that we don’t even carry anymore or unable to fulfill within the time frame suggested,” Fukai said.

Fukai took the issue to social media and found out it is a widespread issue, with lawsuits filed in some parts of the country.

In Chicago, owners from Alexander Crabb, Fry The Coop and Amy’s Candy Bar replied the same thing has happened to them.

“I’ve also had customers say wow I had no idea that explains why I had to wait and hour and my order was canceled,” Fukai said.

Grubhub did remove Aya Pastry from its app, telling WGN News they actually support banning the practice for itself and competitors, proposing it to the City of Chicago, but they said council members haven’t taken action yet.

If a restaurant prefers not to be on Grubhub’s marketplace or needs to change any information like menu items or hours, they should reach out to restaurants@grubhub.com.