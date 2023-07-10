CHICAGO — A law firm is requesting information on what has been done by the city when thousands of West Side and suburban residents were affected by flooding due to the rain last week.

One West Side alderman estimates 25% of homes in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood alone were impacted by flooding last week.

In a press conference held Monday, a group of impacted residents looked for answers from the state and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District on what was done then and what is being done to help now.

“It’s very hurtful that no one is responding to residents,” said Roman Morrow, whose basement was flooded last week. “It’s really bad.”

Pictures from Murrow’s basement show inches of water from the backup into his home. He told WGN News that he is one of thousands.

“It’s heartbreaking to see furniture out in the alley,” Murrow said. “People pumping water. It is not just a little bit of water. It is gallons and gallons of water.”

On Monday, attorney Deidre Baumann of Baumann and Shelter filed a Freedom of Information Act request with local and state agencies, looking for clues as to why West Side neighborhoods and suburbs were impacted by flooding — possibly tying it to the decision to reverse the flow of the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

“When you see the impact of what is happening and it’s focusing on a very particular group, you have to question it,” Baumann said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. We are questioning and trying to garner the facts and find out.”

Last week was the first time since May of 2020 that officials reversed the flow of the Chicago River because of heavy rain. Upwards of eight inches fell in hours, flooding neighborhoods and basements of many West Side residents, including 90-year-old Shirley Wilson, who insists she’s called the city for help.

“Nobody knows where to go,” Wilson said. “You call this place and they give you another number. This whole thing is a real shame.”

Calling the flooding a ‘natural disaster,’ State Rep. LaShawn Ford (IL-8) and Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward) asks Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to step in.

“I’ve recommended that they use what we call our ‘Rainy Day’ fund. Our ‘Rainy Day’ fund is meant for these types of disasters,” Taliaferro said. “It’s meant for these types of emergencies.”

Morrow is hoping for a change in transparency as well.

“If you go to other neighborhoods, you see they are getting the resources,” Murrow says, “and you’re saying, ‘What about us?'”

For now, there is no lawsuit being filed. The city and state have five days to fulfill the FOIA request. In the interim, there are also limited opportunities for impacted residents to get help from the Illinois Department of Human Services.