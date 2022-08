ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village.

Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m.

A Chicago resident, whose age was not given, was struck by an unknown vehicle and died of their injuries.

Authorities did not give a description of the suspected vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-357-4100.