Chicago reduces self-quarantine requirement to 10 days after arriving from states at ‘high-risk’ for Covid

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago reduced the amount of time people are required to self-quarantine after arriving from states deemed “high-risk” for coronavirus transmission to 10 days in the latest update to its Emergency Travel Order Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health’s latest update to its order lists 31 U.S. states at the “Red” designation which requires self-quarantine upon arrival, but reduces the time to 10 days after the CDC revised its guidance on when people are considered at-risk for spreading the novel coronavirus.

States earn the “Red” label when they report a higher incidence of COVID-19 cases per 100K residents over the past week than Chicago.

For states which fall below Chicago’s case rate but are still above a “high-risk” threshold of 15 cases per 100K residents (known as “Yellow”), arrivals can skip self-quarantine if they tested negative for COVID-19 in the past three days.

Only one U.S. state – Hawaii- is not included in the latest travel order.

“Red” states and territories requiring 10-Day self-quarantine after arrival:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

“Yellow” states and territories requiring negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival or 10-day self-quarantine:

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C.