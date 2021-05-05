Chicago rapper G Herbo charged with making false statements to federal agent

BOSTON — Chicago rapper G Herbo has been charged in federal court for allegedly making a false statement to a federal agent.

Herbert Wright, 25, aka G Herbo, and five co-defendants, were previously indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. They’re accused of using other people’s information to charge over $1 million to fund a lavish lifestyle over a four-year period.

Authorities believe they used the stolen information for private jets and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation rental accommodations, private chef and security guard services, designer puppies, limousine and chauffer services, commercial airline flights, consumer goods and meals.

On Tuesday, Wright was charged with allegedly making false statements to a federal agent on Nov. 24, 2018. Federal authorities said he denied working with rap promoter and co-defendant Antonio Strong. However, authorities allege Strong and Wright have had a working relationship and that Wright received valuable goods from Strong.

G Herbo rose to fame from Chicago’s drill scene in 2014.

His 2020 album PTSD reached number seven on the U.S. charts and title-track PTSD has garnered nearly 200,000,000 streams on Spotify.

The charge of false statements provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.