Chicago raising bridges, closing exits to restrict access to downtown after looting

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is raising most of the bridges and closing exits to restrict access to the downtown area Monday night after hundreds of looters targeted businesses there early this morning.

According to the City of Chicago, access to the downtown area will be temporarily restricted from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

As part of the closure:

Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Fullerton Avenue in the north and I-55 in the south

All bridges will be up by 8 p.m. except at LaSalle Street, Harrison Street, westbound Ida B Wells, Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Avenue, Kinzie Street and Grand Avenue

All expressway ramps from Roosevelt Road to Division Street will be closed in both directions

CTA trains will not enter the downtown area, from Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street, and east of Halsted Street

Divvy bikes will not be available from North Avenue to Ashland Avenue and Cermak between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as well

Bus service will remain open, but some will be rerouted

According to officials, this is not a curfew, as anyone who works or lives in the area will have access throughout that time.

They can enter downtown by showing identification and proof they live or work in the area to police staged at “Access Points” at Harrison Street, Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, Roosevelt Road and Canal Street, Kinzie Street and Halsted Street, and LaSalle Street.