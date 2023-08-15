CHICAGO — For a fourth time, a prosecutor has issued an indictment against former President Donald Trump.

According to Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Trump, and 18 allies “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy” to reverse the 2020 election totals in favor of Trump.

The charges were released late Monday night and named Trevian Kutti, a Chicagoan who’s been connected to Kanye West.

Kutti is a publicist who is one of 19 people named in the 98-page indictment against the former president. Kutti was recently featured on WGN Morning News over the weekend where she spoke about an event happening in Chicago, but it is her alleged actions from back in 2021 that have pushed her into international headlines.

The Fulton County District Attorney alleges that Kutti is connected to an incident where two poll workers were targeted in claims that they processed fraudulent votes to favor Joe Biden winning the election.

One of those poll workers, Ruby Freeman, says Kutti warned her that she could be arrested and said that she should confess and would receive help.

It has been mentioned that Kutti was connected to Kanye West, since the accusations have come out, West’s team has denied that Kutti was connected to the rapper when the incident allegedly took place.

WGN News attempted to contact Kutti regarding the allegations but has not yet received a response.

The Fulton County District Attorney is giving everyone listed in the indictment until 12 p.m. on August 25 to turn themselves in to Georgia authorities.