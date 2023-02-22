CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) will spend $76.3 million on security cameras in its buildings.

CPS made the announcement Wednesday stating the investment is part of its “comprehensive safety initiatives.” Security cameras will be added and upgraded across 331 elementary and high schools.

Eli Whitney Elementary School was among the first to receive new cameras in December as a part of the three-year plan.

CPS leaders plan to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the plan.

