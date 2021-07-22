Chicago Public Schools requiring masks for in-person learning next month

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that the district will require masks for both students and staff next month for the start of the school year.

Citing feedback from public health experts and the recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, masks will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status, except for when eating and drinking.

Additionally, three feet of social distancing will be required “whenever possible.” Some students will be eating their meals in classrooms, while others will eat in the cafeteria.

Masks have been the subject of debate among several area school districts as the start of the school year looms.

Chicago Public Schools students return to school on August 30.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Illinois. 1,993 new cases were announced Thursday, the highest single-day total since May.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL HEALTH & SAFETY: We’ve developed protocols with @ChiPublicHealth for our 8/30 return to daily, in-person learning:

😷Masks will be worn by all in schools

↔️Social distancing of 3 ft

🍎Daily meals will be eaten by some in the classroom, by others in the cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/hEdqbA8yJu — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) July 22, 2021