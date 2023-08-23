CHICAGO — Chicagoland school districts are preparing for today’s dangerously hot temperatures.

Some districts have gone remote while others are limiting the time kids spend in classrooms and doing outdoor activities.

CPS says it is ready to keep kids safe from the extreme heat over the next few days. The Chicago Teachers Union president is taking steps to ensure CPS is ready.

CTU president Stacy Davis Gates will take a tour of Washington High School in the 3500 block of 114th Street, hoping to talk about how the Union has been working to keep CPS safe with the extreme temperatures underway.

The Union said in 2012, their contract ensured air conditioning in all classrooms and hopes to keep the hallways cool next. Schools say it is relying heavily on window air conditioning units.

Some CPS parents confirmed yesterday with their schools so they can send their kids to school in shorts today.

“They said yes, and they were also going to keep the kids indoors for recess both Wednesday and Thursday. Maybe Friday also,” Theresa Smiel, a CPS parent said.

Other districts around Chicago have early dismissal today and some football teams will be practicing this morning instead of afterschool or will be indoors. Some districts like Crystal Lake have cancelled classes in schools without air conditioning.

Bottom line districts across the area have activated their safety plans and are looking to reassure parents their students will be safe at school.