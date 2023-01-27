CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) continues to expand its offerings of early learning programs with the latest effort landing in Lincoln Park.

CPS will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for its new early learning center. The center comes with the capacity to serve up to 200 children, according to a press release. It is located at 1840 N. Clark St.

The scheduled speakers include CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen, and State Rep. (D-12) Margaret Croke, among others.

WGN plans to livestream the event in its entirety within this story beginning shortly after 9 a.m.