Chicago Public Schools moving in-person classes to remote Tuesday due to snow

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is canceling all in-person classes scheduled for Tuesday due to the winter storm.

Pre-K and cluster programs were scheduled for in-person learning tomorrow and will instead join all other grades in fully remote learning.

“Safety is our highest priority which is why we have decided to move all classes to remote instruction for tomorrow, February 16,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “The extreme weather conditions expected tonight and tomorrow could present a hazardous commute to families of pre-k and cluster program students who selected in-person learning, and in the interest of safety we are cancelling in-person classes. We expect in-person learning to resume on Wednesday and will keep families updated as additional information becomes available.”

Only essential building staff — including administrators, engineers, custodians, security guards, and food service staff — are expected to report to schools on Tuesday.

Grab-and-go meal distribution will continue tomorrow, but some sites may be impacted if staff have transportation challenges in the morning. Families are encouraged to visit cps.edu/mealsites or call 773-553-KIDS tomorrow to confirm their site is open.

Additionally, select Child Learning Hubs will be open Tuesday dependent upon staffing availability among site operators.

For a full list of school closings around the area, click here.