CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools celebrated a record breaking graduation rate and post secondary successes for the Class of 2023.

Four year graduation rate reached 84% and the five year graduation rate of 85.5% in 2023. Both metrics are more than 1% higher than the Class of 2022 and marked record highs for the school district.

In 2013, the Chicago Public School graduation rate was 59%.

“Our CPS graduates reflect the best of our city. Through collaboration with our teachers and community partners, nearly half our graduates are leaving CPS with more than a high school diploma,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The CEO of Chicago Public Schools Pedro Martinez believes the data shows the district is recovering from set backs during the pandemic.

CPS also had their 11th straight year where the drop out rate reached less than 10%.

The Class of 2023 collectively earned more than $2 billion in scholarships, the highest amount ever awarded to a Chicago Public School’s class since 2013.

Graduates are expected to attended higher education at colleges and universities such as Stanford, Harvard, Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, Michigan, and institutions around the world.

Nearly half of the Class of 2023 earned Early College Credits through the Early College Programs, a 5% increase compared to the Class of 2022.

More than 25% of this years graduation class participated in college-level classes, earning college credits in the Advanced Placement (AP) program that student will be allowed to apply to their General Education requirements at most colleges and universities.