Chicago provides cooling tips, resources for residents during extreme heat

CHICAGO — With hot temperatures entering the area this weekend, city officials have provided resources for residents to find relief from extreme heat emergencies.

Resources include access to cooling centers, Chicago Park District splash pads, Chicago Public Library locations.

“Every one of our residents deserves safe shelter from the summer heat. Through a coordinated and comprehensive citywide response, our departments and agencies are prepared to provide them with readily accessible resources during heat emergencies,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “During the summer months especially, it is also vitally important to stay connected with friends, family and neighbors to look out for them and connect them to care when necessary. I urge any of our residents who need help or know someone who needs relief from extreme heat to not think twice before calling 3-1-1.”

The city’s Office of Emergency Management works closely with the National Weather Service in Chicago to monitor weather conditions. To receive the latest updates on heat advisories and weather emergencies residents can register for the City’s Emergency Alert System at NotifyChicago.org.

When the city’s emergency response plan is triggered, cooling areas at the six community service centers are activated. When up and running, the cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays–Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Here is the full list of Chicago cooling centers:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief any one of the 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.

Residents are also encouraged to check on relatives, neighbors and friends during the next few days. If you are unable to make contact, you can request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1.

If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.