Chicago priest reinstated following child sex abuse allegation

CHICAGO — A retired priest who was affiliated with multiple Archdiocese of Chicago schools has been reinstated by Cardinal Blase Cupich following a child sex abuse claim dating back approximately 50 years ago.

Last October, Father Daniel McCarthy was asked to step away from ministry following a claim when he used to work at an orphanage.

“There is insufficient reason to suspect Father McCarthy is guilty of these allegations,” said Cupich.

McCarthy was retired at the time of the allegations, but served as the pastor emeritus for Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity School, a K-8 school on the Northwest Side. He has been reinstated there with residency.

McCarthy had also been chaplain for Notre Dame College Prep and Resurrection College Prep.