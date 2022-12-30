CHICAGO — Police and other city agencies and officials are asking the public to be safe over the New Year’s weekend in Chicago.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications also sent out a statement reminding the public “to be safe and vigilant for the Navy Pier’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks and other celebrations taking place throughout the city.”

OEMC asks that people report suspicious activity by calling 911

Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and will host a countdown and fireworks at midnight.

CTA is providing free bus and train rides beginning at 19 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.