CHICAGO — Chicago prepares to ring in 2023.

Preparations were underway at the Aon Ballroom at Navy Pier for the big celebration well ahead of midnight Saturday.

Organizers were expecting 2500 people for an evening of fun which will wrap up with a fireworks display.

The stage will host a variety of musical artists and the party will include dancing the night away with drinks and appetizers.

But revelers not able to make it to the pier’s big party can catch a glimpse of the fireworks from various parts of the city.

People have been out and about enjoying the last day of 2022, noting that Saturday’s temps were welcoming for a quick stroll.

Chicago police announced on Friday that the were be staffing additional officers on patrol across the city.

According to the CPD, an additional 1,300 officers will be on patrol.

Officials encourage responsible celebrating. CTA is providing free bus and train rides beginning at 10 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.