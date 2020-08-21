Chicago postal workers fight for more funding after some mail sorting equipment removed

CHICAGO — Chicago postal workers are fighting for more funding after some mail sorting equipment was recently removed.

Robert Henry has been a mail processor for 37-year for 37 years air the main post office downtown.

Employees said six critical mail sorting machines have been recently removed.

“The damage is already done if they don’t replace those machines,” Henry said. “Not able to process mail for certain zones so that mail continues to get backed up.”

With complaints of slow mail and claims of political meddling, Rev. Jesse Jackson joined union leaders and elected officials Friday to deliver a message.

“The postal service is not for sale. We can do without Trump, we cannot do without the mail,” Jackson said.

More Americans are expected to vote by the mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“it’s a shame that we have a president that would think about sabotaging a election,” 25th Ward Ald. Bryon Sigcho-Lopez said.

Facing growing pressure this week, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy backed off several cost cutting initiatives until after the election. Union officials said that’s not enough as post offices try to stay afloat.

“We’re doing this best we can,” APWU Chicago Area Local 1 President Keith Richardson said.

They are asking lawmakers to support legislation to boost postal service funding.

“There are heroes,” said NPMHU Local 306 President June Harris.

Workers are planning a rally in Chicago Saturday as the House is expected to vote.