CHICAGO — A man has been charged in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a postal worker in Chicago

According to police, 44-year-old Cesar Ramirez has been charged with multiple felonies including aggravated kidnapping and attempted criminals sexual assault.

Police said Ramirez was arrested Monday and identified as the man accused of attempting to assault a 28-year-old mail carrier last weekend.

Police say the female worker was entering a mail truck on the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, when she encountered a man inside. According to police, the Ramirez attempted to sexually assault her but she was able to escape.

The mail carrier was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital for observation. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Postal Inspector has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of this man.

Anyone with information is urged to call 877-876-2455.